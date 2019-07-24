Oman hires banks for dual-tranche dollar bond

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - The government of Oman has hired banks to arrange fixed-income investor meetings ahead of what would be its first U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue this year, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

The Sultanate has mandated Citi, JPMorgan, and Standard Chartered as coordinators for the planned deal, which is expected to be split into a tranche slightly longer than five years and another of 10 years.

The banks have also been hired as joint bookrunners along with First Abu Dhabi Bank, MUFG, Natixis, and Societe Generale, the document said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Gareth Jones)