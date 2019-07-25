Financials
July 25, 2019 / 7:47 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Oman starts marketing dual-tranche dollar bonds

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Oman plans to issue U.S. dollar denominated bonds on Thursday, the Sultanate’s first international debt sale this year, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

It is marketing bonds with a maturity of 5-1/2 years and a yield of around 5.375%, and 10-year bonds with a yield of around 6.375%, according to the document.

Citi, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered have been hired to coordinate the deal. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below