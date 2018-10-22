TABLE-Oman budget deficit shrinks 36 pct in first seven months

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Oman's state budget deficit for the first seven months of 2018 plunged 36.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.65 billion rials ($4.27 billion) as oil revenues rose sharply, data from the Finance Ministry showed on Monday. OMAN BUDGET 01-07/18 01-06/18 01-07/17 Revenue (mln rials) 5,891.3 4,948.4 4,701.5 Expenditure 7,069.5 5,963.1 6,486.9 Actual expenditure 467.6 390.4 800.0 under settlement Balance -1,645.8 -1,405.1 -2,585.4 NOTE: Oman's original 2018 budget plan projected the spending of 12.5 billion rials this year, revenues of 9.5 billion rials and a deficit of 3 billion rials, and an assumed average oil price of $50 per barrel. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)