October 22, 2018 / 4:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Oman budget deficit shrinks 36 pct in first seven months

1 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Reuters) - Oman's state budget deficit for the first
seven months of 2018 plunged 36.3 percent from a year earlier to
1.65 billion rials ($4.27 billion) as oil revenues rose sharply,
data from the Finance Ministry showed on Monday.
    
 OMAN BUDGET           01-07/18     01-06/18     01-07/17     
Revenue (mln rials)     5,891.3      4,948.4      4,701.5
Expenditure             7,069.5      5,963.1      6,486.9
Actual expenditure        467.6        390.4        800.0
under settlement      
Balance                -1,645.8     -1,405.1     -2,585.4
    
    NOTE: Oman's original 2018 budget plan projected the
spending of 12.5 billion rials this year, revenues of 9.5
billion rials and a deficit of 3 billion rials, and an assumed
average oil price of $50 per barrel.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
