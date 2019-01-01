Bonds News
January 1, 2019 / 8:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Oman to boost spending modestly in 2019 budget

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Oman’s government expects to increase spending modestly this year under a 2019 state budget released on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Spending is projected at 12.9 billion rials ($33.5 billion), up from 12.5 billion rials in the original budget for 2018. Revenues are estimated at 10.1 billion rials, assuming an average oil price of $58 per barrel this year.

That would leave a 2019 budget deficit of 2.8 billion rials. In the first 10 months of 2018, the government ran a deficit of 2.04 billion rials, according to the latest data from the statistics agency. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below