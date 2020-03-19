Bonds News
March 19, 2020

Oman to review budget every three months - state TV

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Oman will review its budget every three months amid coronavirus concerns, after having cut by 5% the budget allocated to government agencies for 2020, state TV said on Twitter.

Oman’s ministry of finance cut the budget of civil, military and security agencies for this year by 5%, according to a circular dated March 12 and seen by Reuters earlier this week.

The Gulf state’s finances are strained by the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and also by a plunge in oil prices due to a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Lisa Barrington; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alex Richardson)

