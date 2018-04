DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Oman’s central bank said on Tuesday it was cutting the capital adequacy ratio for commercial banks and taking other steps to increase their capacity to lend, in an effort to boost economic growth.

The capital adequacy ratio, the proportion of capital that banks must hold back from lending, was reduced to 11 percent from 12 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)