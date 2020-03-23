Oman credit default swaps inch up -IHS Markit

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring against a potential default by Gulf oil producer Oman inched up by 2 basis points on Monday from last week’s close, according to IHS Markit, a financial information services company.

Conventional spreads on Oman’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS), which are used to insure against debt defaults, rose to 660 basis points on Monday from 658 at Friday’s close.

Bahrain and Qatar CDS inched up one basis point while there were no changes for Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, IHS Markit said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Catherine Evans)