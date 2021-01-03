Oman makes provision for debt settlement of 150 million rials for 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) - Oman introduced a provision for debt repayment of 150 million rials ($389.62 million) for 2021 to pay part of future loan instalments, the finance ministry said in a tweet on Saturday, citing Finance Minister Sultan al-Habsi.

This provision will increase to 600 million rials ($1.56 billion) during the financial framework of the five-year plan of 2021-2025, the minister added.

Oman also expects 300 million rials in revenue from the implementation of a value-added tax (VAT) in 2021, he said.

Oman said on Friday it expects to have a 2021 budget deficit of about 2.2 billion rials, and plans to borrow from domestic and international markets to help plug the gap, the state-run Oman News Agency said.