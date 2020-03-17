UPDATE 1-Oman ministry of finance cuts 2020 budget for govt agencies by 5% - sources

(Adds details)

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Oman’s ministry of finance has cut by 5% the budget allocated to government agencies for 2020, a source at the ministry of finance and another source familiar with the matter said.

The decision was “in response to the financial challenges of the country,” said the ministry of finance source.

Oman, a small Gulf oil producer rated ‘junk’ by all major rating agencies, is expected to see its deficit widen this year because of lower oil prices.

Crude prices plunged last week after the collapse of an output curbs agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC producers triggered an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Oman’s economy, burdened by high levels of debt, is particularly vulnerable to oil price swings, which now add to expectations of a regional and global economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Oman has reported 24 cases of coronavirus so far.

Rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch this month cut Oman’s rating further into junk territory, citing continued erosion of the country’s fiscal and external balance sheets.

Last month, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said said the government would work to reduce public debt and restructure public institutions and companies to bolster the economy.

“We believe there is a real prospect for acceleration of fiscal reform under Oman’s new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq, who ... has made debt reduction a policy priority,” Fitch said this month.

Oman had projected a budget deficit of 2.5 billion Omani rials ($6.50 billion) in 2020, corresponding to a fiscal deficit of 8% of gross domestic product.

It planned to fund 80% of the deficit through foreign and domestic borrowing, but economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak could complicate those plans, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.

The Omani rial - which is pegged to the U.S. dollar - weakened to historic levels last week after oil prices plunged. ($1 = 0.3847 Omani rials)