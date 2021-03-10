Oman cenbank orders extension of 12-month grace period for borrowers - state news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Oman’s central bank instructed banks, finance companies and financial leasing firms to continue to grant a 12-month grace period for all existing and future borrowers whose services have been terminated, the state news agency ONA said.

Citing a central bank statement, ONA said the order would be effective from the date of termination of the borrowers’ services.

The central bank also ordered lenders, finance firms and financial leasing companies to postpone repayment of loans to low-income employees and continue to postpone premiums and interest fees payable by borrowers affected by COVID-19 for six months until end-September 2021, according to ONA.