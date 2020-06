DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Oman’s ruler announced 300 million Omani riyals ($779.26 million) in development projects to support the country’s economic growth, the state news agency said on Tuesday.

Details of the projects were not immediately available. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)