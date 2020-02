DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Oman’s economic downside risks are higher this year because of weaker oil demand and its exposure to China, said an S&P Global analyst on Monday.

Oman is the most exposed to China among the Gulf Arab region states. Oman exports 45.1% of its good to China, mostly oil, according to S&P. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Toby Chopra)