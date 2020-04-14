Oman tells all government agencies to cut spending by at least 10%

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Oman’s finance ministry told all government agencies to cut their operating budgets this year by at least 10% and stressed they should reduce them by as much as possible, including by reviewing salaries and benefits.

The ministry said all exceptional bonuses for state employees would be halted, state media reported. It said the decisions applied to all ministries, agencies and public entities, as well as security and military bodies. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)