Oman to cut ministries' development budgets by 10% - state media

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Oman’s finance ministry has told all ministries and civilian government units to reduce approved liquidity for development budgets by 10%, state media said on Wednesday.

It also said the creation of government companies performing business activities would cease and priority would be given to the private sector.

On Tuesday, Oman had told all government agencies to cut their operating budgets by at least 10% this year to counter a slide in oil prices, including by reviewing salaries and benefits. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)