FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 29, 2018 / 6:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

At least three companies to list in Oman next year - exchange director

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - At least three companies are expected to list on the Omani stock exchange next year, the director-general of Muscat Securities Market said on Monday.

Ahmed Saleh Al Marhoon, speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, said one of the firms expected to list in 2019 is a power generating company, but he did not name it.

Government bonds and sukuk will also be listed next year, he added. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, writing by Maha el Dahan and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.