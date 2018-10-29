At least three companies to list in Oman next year - exchange director

ABU DHABI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - At least three companies are expected to list on the Omani stock exchange next year, the director-general of Muscat Securities Market said on Monday.

Ahmed Saleh Al Marhoon, speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, said one of the firms expected to list in 2019 is a power generating company, but he did not name it.

Government bonds and sukuk will also be listed next year, he added. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, writing by Maha el Dahan and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Sunil Nair)