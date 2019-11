DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - State-owned Oman Gas Company plans to raise $800 million in bank debt, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The loan, with a seven-year maturity, would be provided by a group of six or seven banks, said the sources, without naming the lenders.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Edmund Blair)