Oman Gas signs loan agreement with domestic, international banks

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - State-owned Oman Gas Co. has signed a financing agreement with a group of seven local and international banks, the firm stated on Twitter, without giving details on the size of the financing.

The natural gas transport company, which was bought by state-owned Oman Oil Co. in 2013, was seeking to raise a loan of just over $1 billion to back its capex plans, sources told Reuters in February.

The company planned to refinance the facility via a U.S. dollar bond issue at a later stage, sources added. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)