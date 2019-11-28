UPDATE 1-Oman Gas Company plans $800 million loan - sources

(Adds details)

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - State-owned Oman Gas Company plans to raise $800 million in bank debt, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The loan, with a seven-year maturity, would be provided by a group of six or seven banks, the sources said, without naming the lenders.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The natural gas transport company, which was bought by state-owned Oman Oil Company in 2013, signed a financing agreement last year with a group of seven local and international banks. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, additional reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Edmund Blair)