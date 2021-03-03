Oman signs $2.2 billion loan with large group of banks - sources

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Oman has raised $2.2 billion with a loan, sources said, in a deal which attracted interest from a vast group of regional and international lenders.

The Gulf state, rated sub-investment grade by all major credit rating agencies, was working with a group of banks to raise a $1.1 billion loan, which could have gone up to $2 billion depending on market appetite, sources told Reuters in January.

The deal was eventually completed at $2.2 billion last week, the sources said. Oman’s ministry of finance did not immediately respond to a comment request. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)