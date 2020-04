DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Oman produced around 1.78 mln bpd of oil in March, up 12.83 percent up compared to February, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Crude exports in March 2020 averaged 738,348 bpd, down 12.3 percent from the previous month. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)