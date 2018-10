DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) awarded a contract to build a 100-megawatt photo voltaic independent power producer plant to an Omani-Japanese consortium, the firm said on Tuesday.

The Marubeni Consortium is led by the Japanese Marubeni Corp, and includes Oman Gas Co S.A.O.C, Bahwan Renewable Energy Company LLC and Modern Channels Services LLC, the statement added. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)