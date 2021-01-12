Oman succession to go from ruler to eldest son, says new basic law

FILE PHOTO: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said gives a speech after being sworn in before the royal family council in Muscat, Oman January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Sultan Al Hasani/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman’s new basic law stipulates that succession in the Gulf state will go from the ruler to the eldest son, according to a copy of the law published in the official gazette on Tuesday.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said announced on Monday a constitutional shakeup that includes the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and new rules on how parliament will work.