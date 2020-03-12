Fitch joins Moody's in lowering Oman's rating deeper into junk

March 12 (Reuters) - Fitch on Thursday joined Moody’s in cutting Oman’s rating further into junk territory, citing continued erosion of the country’s fiscal and external balance sheets.

The deterioration of balance sheets could accelerate amid lower oil prices despite prospects for faster implementation of fiscal consolidation measures, Fitch said here lowering its ratings by a notch to 'BB'.

The small oil-producing country has relied heavily on debt to offset a widening deficit caused by lower crude prices.

“We believe there is a real prospect for acceleration of fiscal reform under Oman’s new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq, who ... has made debt reduction a policy priority,” Fitch said.

Reuters reported, citing sources, on Tuesday that Oman is in talks with banks to raise around $2 billion in loans to manage an estimated $6.5 billion fiscal deficit that may widen due to plunging oil prices.

Moody’s last week cut Oman’s rating to ‘Ba2’ from ‘Ba1’ and changed its outlook to stable, citing the country’s lower fiscal strength. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)