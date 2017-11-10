FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P downgrades Oman's ratings
Sections
Featured
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Saudi Arabia
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Future of Money
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
Breakingviews
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2017 / 10:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

S&P downgrades Oman's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s lowered its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit rating on Oman to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+'.

Oman's ratings are constrained by its dependence on the hydrocarbon sector, despite efforts to diversify, S&P said on Friday. (bit.ly/2AAWd3U)

In July, Moody’s downgraded Oman’s long-term bond rating to Baa2 from Baa1, citing the country’s limited-than-expected progress towards addressing “structural vulnerabilities”. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.