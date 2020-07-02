Oman returns to loan market for US$2bn despite recent downgrade

LONDON, July 2 (LPC) - Oman is in the market for a US$2bn bridge loan from international and regional lenders, which bankers expect the sultanate to complete successfully despite it being downgraded further into junk territory.

In March, the sultanate was forced to put a US$2bn sovereign loan on hold after it was hit by falling oil prices, the impact of Covid-19 and a downgrade by Fitch to BB from BB+, making the cost of a loan too expensive.

However, as market conditions have improved since March, Oman — one of the weakest economies in the oil-rich Gulf — has returned for a one-year loan, even though it suffered a second downgrade by Moody’s to Ba3 from Ba2 on June 23.

The Omani Ministry of Finance sent out a request for proposals to lenders on June 18 and initial commitments are due by the end of this week.

Banks are being asked for tickets of US$300m for the role of mandated lead arranger and bookrunner and two regional banks are in the running for the role of coordinator, which will be decided shortly.

“There will be a mix of regional and international banks in the deal with a regional bank getting the coordinator role,” a banker said.

It will be taken out eventually in the bond markets but it is not clear whether the bridge loan will be syndicated further or will be provided as a club loan.

“It depends what interest they get and what banks are willing to do. It could end up a club of around ten lenders,” the banker said.

Oman’s Ministry of Finance could not be immediately contacted for comment.

CRITICAL STAGE

There were some doubt that sovereign would be able to agree a loan this year, burdened by high levels of debt and a deficit that Fitch said in May could climb to around US$12bn in 2020, equating to 18% of GDP.

There was a concern that government finances could hit a critical stage and its currency’s US dollar peg would become unstable within a year if it could not access external funding.

However, lenders have been willing to resume talks as the initial panic caused by the pandemic eases and oil prices rise, helped by OPEC’s agreement last month to extend oil production cuts until the end of July.

“The market is getting better. The sentiment is more positive and lenders’ cost of funds have come down,” a second banker said.

Decent pricing and the loan’s short one-year tenor is also expected to help generate interest from relationship lenders.

“I think there will be enough appetite for U$2bn. The pricing is attractive, but it will be limited to relationship banks and those who know the Omani government,” the second banker said.

SATURATION POINT

However, Oman is more vulnerable to oil price swings than most of its wealthier Gulf neighbours and some banks are still cautious about further Omani exposure, having lent a significant amount to it already.

In March, Bank Muscat closed a US$650m loan, while in February Oman Gas Co signed an US$800m facility. In the third quarter of 2019, Oman’s Ministry of Finance, Oman Oil Company Exploration & Production and National Bank of Oman also agreed loans of US$1.35bn, US$1bn and US$300m, respectively.

“It will be very challenging for some banks. The issue is not just about credit deterioration and downgrades it is also the amount of paper that has come out of what is not a very big country in the last few years. Oman has been on a borrowing spree left right and centre. How much can we really do? Have we run out of space in our country limits? We have to consider carefully,” a third banker said. (Editing by Claire Ruckin)