DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oman has hired local lenders Bank Muscat, Bank Nizwa and Alizz Islamic Bank to set up an Islamic bond issuance programme and to launch the first debt sale under the plan, the government said in a statement on Monday.

It plans to issue five-year and seven-year Omani rial denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, which will be open for subscriptions starting from Monday until Dec. 8, it said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Himani Sarkar)