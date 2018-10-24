Oman sells $1.5 billion Islamic bonds

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oman has sold $1.5 billion seven-year in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, offering investors 280 basis points over mid-swaps, according to an investor document seen by Reuters.

The sultanate started marketing the paper earlier on Wednesday with initial price guidance of about 300 basis points over mid-swaps. Orders for the sukuk topped $3.5 billion, the document showed.

Gulf International Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, KFH Capital and Standard Chartered have arranged the debt issue. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)