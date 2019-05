DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Oman’s capital market authority (CMA) said on Wednesday it had suspended a 10% tax on dividends for three years as of May 6 to boost foreign investments.

The three years could be extended, CMA said on its Twitter account, quoting managing director Sheikh Abudllah bin Salem al-Salmi. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Toby Chopra)