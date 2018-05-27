FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2018 / 8:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Oman declares 3-day bank holiday in Dhofar region after cyclone hits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Oman’s central bank on Sunday declared a three-day bank holiday for the Dhofar region after Cyclone Mekunu hit the southern part of the Gulf Arab country.

In view of the climate conditions, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be an official holiday for all banks, finance and leasing companies and money exchanges, a central bank circular said.

Cyclone Mekunu hit southern Yemen and the coast of neighbouring Oman over the weekend, leaving several dead and others missing.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous

