#Market News
November 23, 2017 / 10:54 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Canadian regulator denies request to suspend Omega Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest securities regulator on Thursday ruled that Omega Securities could continue to run two alternative trading systems ahead of a hearing on whether it is operating in breach of Ontario provincial securities law.

A three-person panel of the Ontario Securities Commission denied a request from the agency’s enforcement staff that Omega halt trading operations while the OSC reviews the matter.

Omega’s Chief Executive Officer Sean Debotte declined to comment on the ruling. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jim Finkle)

