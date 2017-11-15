CORRECTED-Ontario regulator seeks to shut down two Omega trading venues

(Removes reference to Omega trading venues as dark pools in headline and last paragraph; drops reference to market share by volume in last paragraph)

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Ontario Securities Commission is seeking a temporary order to suspend the registration of Omega Securities Inc and to shut down two of its alternative trading systems for failure to comply with regulations, according to an order dated Nov. 13.

Omega will “vigorously oppose” the order, which would take effect from Nov. 17, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding its systems have operated, and continue to operate, within the parameters outlined by the national industry regulator.

Omega’s two trading venues account for more than 5 percent of Canadian stock trading, the company said. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Susan Thomas)