Ontario regulator seeks to shut down two Omega Securities dark pools

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Ontario Securities Commission is seeking a temporary order to suspend the registration of Omega Securities Inc and to shut down two of its alternative trading systems for failure to comply with regulations, according to an order dated Nov. 13.

Omega will “vigorously oppose” the order, which would take effect from Nov. 17, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding its systems have operated, and continue to operate, within the parameters outlined by the national industry regulator.

Omega’s two dark pools, where dealing is done anonymously, unlike on conventional “lit” markets, account for more than 5 percent of Canada’s stock trading volume, the company said. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Susan Thomas)