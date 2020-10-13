Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

O'Melveny, ex-client to argue over S.F. venue in legal malpractice dispute

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

A California state judge could decide as early as Thursday whether to pause a legal malpractice lawsuit against O’Melveny & Myers by a former client.

The potential ruling from San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman could decide where O’Melveny wages its brewing, multimillion-dollar legal fight with cannabis technology company TILT Holdings -- San Francisco or British Columbia, Canada.

