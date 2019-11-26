Financials
November 26, 2019 / 5:38 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

South Africa's Omnia Holdings swings into interim profits

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South African chemicals and fertiliser maker Omnia Holdings reported a half-year profit on Tuesday boosted by its mining division, despite difficult trading conditions in its agricultural business.

The firm, which also produces explosives, posted a headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure used in South Africa - of 49 cents per share for the six months ended on Sept. 30. That compares with a loss of 122 cents per share during the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
