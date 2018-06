JOHANNESBURG, June 26 (Reuters) - Omnia Holdings, a South African chemicals and fertiliser maker, reported a 12 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, boosted by improved performance in its agriculture business.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 991 cents in the year ended March 31 from 881 cents in the previous year.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off times.