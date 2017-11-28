South Africa's Omnia Holdings HY profit surges 32 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Omnia Holdings, a South African chemicals and fertiliser maker, said on Tuesday half-year profit surged 32 percent, underpinned by improvement in its Australian agricultural business and a recovery in their mining division.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended Sept. 30 rose to 397 cents per share from the restated 301 cents a year ago.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off times. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)