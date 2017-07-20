FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 10:49 AM / a month ago

Omnicom reports 2.4 pct fall in revenue

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc, the No.1 U.S. advertising company, reported a 2.4 percent decline in quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by slower growth in North America.

Revenue fell to $3.79 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.88 billion a year earlier.

New York-based Omnicom, whose clients include Apple Inc , McDonald's Corp and Adidas, said net income attributable to the company rose to $328.6 million, or $1.40 per share, from $326.1 million, or $1.36 per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

