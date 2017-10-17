FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ad company Omnicom's revenue dips 1.9 pct
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 5 days ago

Ad company Omnicom's revenue dips 1.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc’s revenue dipped 1.9 percent in the third quarter, as many domestic clients curbed marketing budgets and as competition from consulting firms intensified.

The company’s revenue fell to $3.72 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.79 billion a year earlier, Omnicom said on Tuesday.

Omnicom, whose big clients include Apple, McDonald’s Corp and Adidas, said third-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $263.6 million, or $1.13 per share, from $253.8 million, or $1.06 per share. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.