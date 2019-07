July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc’s second-quarter revenue fell 3.6% on Wednesday, weighed by a stronger dollar.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $370.7 million, or $1.68 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $364.2 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.72 billion from $3.86 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)