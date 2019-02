Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter revenue fell 2.2 percent, hurt by a strong dollar.

Net income available for common shares rose to $399.2 million, or $1.77 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $254.1 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $4.09 billion from $4.18 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)