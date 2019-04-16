Company News
April 16, 2019 / 10:52 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Ad firm Omnicom's qtrly revenue falls 4.4 pct

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc’s first-quarter revenue fell 4.4 percent on Tuesday, hurt by a strong dollar.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $263.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, from $264.1 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company earned $1.17 in the first quarter, compared with $1.14 a year earlier due to a lower share count.

Revenue fell to $3.47 billion from $3.63 billion. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

