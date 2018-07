July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc on Tuesday reported a 1.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as it benefited from higher spending by businesses in Europe.

Omnicom said net income attributable to the company rose to $364.2 million, or $1.60 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $328.6 million, or $1.40 per share.

Revenue rose to $3.86 billion from $3.79 billion, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)