Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc’s quarterly revenue fell marginally on Tuesday weighed by a strong dollar.

Omnicom, one of the world’s “Big Four” ad companies, said net income available for common shares rose to $298.9 million, or $1.32 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $263.3 million, or $1.13 per share.

Revenue fell to $3.71 billion from $3.72 billion, a year earlier.