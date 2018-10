Oct 16 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc has cut its workforce by about 7,000 people, the U.S. advertising company said in a post earnings call on Tuesday.

The company also said it is speeding up certain planned cost cuts and real estate consolidation.

The company had 99,296 employees worldwide as of Oct. 31, 2017. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)