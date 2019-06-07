Energy
June 7, 2019 / 10:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

OMV agrees to pay $1 billion for Siberian gas assets from Gazprom

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 7 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV said on Friday it agreed to pay 905 million euros ($1.02 billion) for Siberian gas assets from Russia’s Gazprom , a key step forward in one of its major projects.

OMV’s planned purchase of 24.98 percent of the Achimov IV and V phase development at the Urengoy gas fields is in line with its strategy to increase the gas stake in its upstream business as a low-emission alternative to oil.

The signing of the final transaction documents is expected to take place until the end of the year, the group said.

$1 = 0.8879 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below