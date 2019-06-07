OMV agrees to pay $1 billion for Siberian gas assets from Gazprom

VIENNA, June 7 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV said on Friday it agreed to pay 905 million euros ($1.02 billion) for Siberian gas assets from Russia’s Gazprom , a key step forward in one of its major projects.

OMV’s planned purchase of 24.98 percent of the Achimov IV and V phase development at the Urengoy gas fields is in line with its strategy to increase the gas stake in its upstream business as a low-emission alternative to oil.

The signing of the final transaction documents is expected to take place until the end of the year, the group said.