MOVES-BP Asia president Verchere quits to become OMV Petrom chief

VIENNA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - BP’s Asia Pacific president Christina Verchere is leaving to become head of Austrian energy group OMV’s Romanian unit Petrom, ending a 20-year career at the British oil major.

She will take up her new position by May 21 at the latest, OMV said in a statement on Tuesday.

Verchere, 46, will replace Mariana Gheorghe, who will leave after 12 years at Petrom and before her contract was due to end in April next year.

Verchere worked for BP in Britain and North America with a focus on exploration and production. She is currently based in Jakarta as BP Asia-Pacific president.