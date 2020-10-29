OMV Q3 operating profit down 66%

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Oil and gas group OMV’s third-quarter operating profit was down by two thirds as lower crude prices and the global economic crisis in the wake of the pandemic are challenging the industry.

Clean current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which exclude special items and inventory gains or losses, came in at 317 million euros ($375 million), beating an average analyst forecast of 245 million, the group said.