CORRECTED-OMV's Q1 core profit down due to production disruptions in Libya

(Corrects to read “million”, paragraph 2)

VIENNA, May 3 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV saw a 7 percent decline in its core profit in the first quarter as it was not able to lift any oil from Libya.

Clean current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings before interest and tax, which exclude special items and inventory gains or losses, came in at 759 million euros ($847.65 million), the group said on Friday. Analysts had expected a clean CCS operating profit of 790 million euros in the January-March period. ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Riham Alkousaa)