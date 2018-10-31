UPDATE 1-Austrian energy group OMV's Q3 core profit jumps by nearly a third

* Q3 CCS EBIT 1.05 bln euros vs Rtrs poll avg 929 mln

* Q3 net income 221 mln euros vs 439 mln

* Tax rate rose to 46 pct vs 21 pct (Adds net income, oil price forecast)

VIENNA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV posted a 31 percent rise in its third-quarter adjusted operating profit, helped by a production start-up in Abu Dhabi and higher oil prices.

Clean current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which excludes special items and inventory gains or losses, came in at 1.05 billion euros ($1.19 billion), above an average forecast of 929 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net income attributable to stockholders declined to 221 million euros from 439 million a year earlier, largely due to a significant increase in taxes, the group said.

The group’s tax rate rose to 46 percent from 21 percent, mainly due to high taxes in Norway and Libya.

OMV said it now expects the Brent oil price to average at $74 per barrel in 2018 after a previous forecast of $70. ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Sunil Nair and Maria Sheahan)