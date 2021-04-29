UPDATE 1-Austria's OMV reports quarterly beat thanks to oil prices, M&A gains

(Adds details, context)

April 29 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas croup OMV reported a better-than-expected quarterly core profit on Thursday thanks to higher oil prices and additional revenues after the acquisition of plastics maker Borealis.

As the energy transformation pushes oil and gas companies to shift to renewables from fossil fuels, the Vienna-based company aims to use its expertise in petrochemicals to become a leader in specialty plastics and materials instead.

OMV’s earnings before interest and taxes adjusted for inventory effects (CCS EBIT) rose 24% to 870 million euros ($1.06 billion) compared to analysts’ average forecast of 856 million euros in a company-provided poll as its new chemicals unit benefited from Borealis’ joint ventures on the robust Asian market and high oil prices helped OMV’s exploration unit.

The company also raised its forecast for 2021 crude oil prices to a range of $60-$65 a barrel from the $50-$55 it had guided for on Feb. 4.

At the same time, OMV’s sales came in slightly below consensus at 6.42 billion euros as the coronavirus pandemic hurt volumes at its refining unit.